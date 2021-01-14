Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of The Blackstone Group worth $93,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 72,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 60,232 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 203,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 30,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,378. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

