Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,433 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $59,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $94.08. 32,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

