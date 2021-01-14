Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 26,243 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $27,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,557,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 664.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 88.9% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

NYSE:ROP traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,752. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

