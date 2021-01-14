Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 29,104 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,534 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $48,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,329,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,152,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.24. 608,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,212,625. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

