Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,082 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Aptiv worth $61,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $145.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.