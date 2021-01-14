Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,818.29.

GOOGL stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,742.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,765.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,609.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

