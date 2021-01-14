Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,967 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of The AES worth $66,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. FMR LLC increased its position in The AES by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,507 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth about $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The AES by 51.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after buying an additional 911,393 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,871,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The AES from $23.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 95,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.