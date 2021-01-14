Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,488 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chubb worth $37,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after buying an additional 974,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chubb by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $40,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,466. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

