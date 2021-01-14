Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $118.15 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,915 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.20% of General Motors worth $118,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in General Motors by 157.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. 1,136,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,436,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,074. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

