Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $127.03 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 2.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of First Republic Bank worth $127,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.93. 19,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.54. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $164.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

