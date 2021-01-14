Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $37.41 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,518 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $37,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,600,000 after acquiring an additional 146,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.40. 62,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,396. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.