Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $45.87 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $45,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,783,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $3,003,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.87.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.16. 20,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.68.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

