Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $61.50 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $61,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.43.

BABA stock traded up $8.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.91. 808,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,861,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.24 and its 200 day moving average is $266.70. The firm has a market cap of $659.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

