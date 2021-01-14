Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $80.80 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $80,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. 1,163,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,140,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

