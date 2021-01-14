Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188,088 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. 515,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,580,320. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

