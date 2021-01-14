Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 25,826 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $38,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $61,894,000. Natixis bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 829.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after buying an additional 990,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,613,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

