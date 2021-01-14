Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,437 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $42,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after buying an additional 689,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,966,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 380,571 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 273,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,454. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.