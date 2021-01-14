Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,030 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $25,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,982,680. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

