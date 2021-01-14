Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Equinix worth $98,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $689.12. 2,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $698.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.32. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

