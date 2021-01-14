Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,370 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Fortive worth $37,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $70.04. 16,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,110. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.