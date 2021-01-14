Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 3,544 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $78,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,491,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,962. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.