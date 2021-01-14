Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,647,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 368,754 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Ford Motor worth $32,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 30,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ford Motor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 375,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ford Motor by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 96,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 60,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of F traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,293,414. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

