Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 117,946 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,946 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $44,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.43. 114,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

