Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 161,845 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,845 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up approximately 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.63% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $74,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

