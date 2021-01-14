Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 22,251 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,251 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $78,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 101,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 94,492 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 131,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 158,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,870. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

