Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 3,306 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $64,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.57. 569,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,993,764. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $710.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total value of $11,606,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock valued at $327,128,221. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.