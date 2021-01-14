Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 352 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 127,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.43. The company had a trading volume of 60,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,015. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

