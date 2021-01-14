Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 35,927 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35,927 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $92,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.92. The company had a trading volume of 105,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

