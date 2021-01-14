Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 42,651 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 42,651 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $81,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after buying an additional 774,696 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 95,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,234. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

