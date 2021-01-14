Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 53,566 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 53,566 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $213,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 35,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 208,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,708,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 108,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.68. The stock had a trading volume of 353,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.06. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.