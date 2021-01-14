Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 6,745 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 2.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Illumina worth $125,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

ILMN stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.28. 14,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,501. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.06 and a 200-day moving average of $343.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,933 shares in the company, valued at $65,609,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $11,405,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.