Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 78,662 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,662 shares during the period. XPO Logistics accounts for about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.90% of XPO Logistics worth $98,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $121.73. 5,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,947. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 145.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

