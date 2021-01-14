Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after acquiring an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $626.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $651.51 and a 200-day moving average of $613.26. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

