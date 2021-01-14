Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Delta Air Lines worth $84,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105,050 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 666,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,404,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

