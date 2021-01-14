Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Prudential Financial worth $86,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after buying an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.63. 36,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -132.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.