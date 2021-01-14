Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $123,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $503.13. 16,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

