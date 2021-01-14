Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Up 74.1% in December

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

DOV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,484. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.29. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,207,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dover by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after acquiring an additional 207,472 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

