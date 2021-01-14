DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0001

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $301,373.40 and approximately $40,245.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00371510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.94 or 0.04042067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

