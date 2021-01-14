DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Price Up 33.7%

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) rose 33.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 67,049,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 14,689,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. DPW had a negative net margin of 134.62% and a negative return on equity of 533.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DPW in the third quarter worth about $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DPW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DPW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

