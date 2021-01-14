Draper Esprit VCT plc (DEVC.L) (LON:DEVC) Shares Up 2.4%

Draper Esprit VCT plc (DEVC.L) (LON:DEVC)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61). 18,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 8,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.90 ($0.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

