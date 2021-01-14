Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading Up 6.5%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.11. 248,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 265,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $855,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $58,955.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,438 shares in the company, valued at $789,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,426 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dril-Quip by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 156,228 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 12.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

