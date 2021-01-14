DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 37.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $439,623.34 and approximately $26,780.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016392 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007731 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

