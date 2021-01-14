Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of DCT stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.82. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $48.59.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,522,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.