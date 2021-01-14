Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.76. 2,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

