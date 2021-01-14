Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,487. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 184,160 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after buying an additional 176,840 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

