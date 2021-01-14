Dynamic Trading Rights Price Tops $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market cap of $24.37 million and approximately $197,313.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00371510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.94 or 0.04042067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net

