e-Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $3.44 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $510.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00386749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 481% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,972,246 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,935 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

