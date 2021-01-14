Earneo (RNO) Hits Market Cap of $3.36 Million

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Earneo has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Earneo token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Earneo has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $15,042.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00052018 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002329 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002777 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007177 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002739 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (CRYPTO:RNO) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io . The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earneo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

