easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the December 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.2 days.

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

