easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the December 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.2 days.

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

