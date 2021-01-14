Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 290,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,588 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000.

NYSE EFL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 80,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

